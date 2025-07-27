Meeting held between GHMC, Army for transfer of Defence land

Hyderabad: A crucial meeting was held between the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Defence departments to speed up land transfer Hyderabad with regard to the construction of alternative roads for the public around the AOC Centre. The move aims to address issues of commuting that the public faces in the cantonment area and to ease it.

The meeting between the GHMC and Defence officials was about steps to be taken to expedite the process of land transfer of 42.20 acres required for the H Citi project of the Telangana government.

GHMC commissioner RV Karnan held a high-level coordination meeting with Defence officials led by Land Legal Director Brigadier SK Chetty at the GHMC headquarters on Saturday, July 26.

The Telangana government has already sanctioned Rs 960 crore for crucial infrastructure of the H City project and the tender process for this will be initiated soo said a press release from the GHMC. The Defence Departmend officials requested the commissioner to provide land of equal value in place of the affected defence land as per the current rules.

Commissioner RV Karnan said that this project will help reduce congestion and increase connectivity for commuters in and around Secunderabad Cantonment Zone. “The GHMC Commissioner said that while coordinating with the officials of the Defense Department, they are focusing on completing the alternative road works on time,” added the release.

The strategic road network will significantly reduce civilian traffic congestion, especially in areas under sensitive defense control, while maintaining the operational needs of the armed forces.