Meghalaya wedding goes viral as couple headbangs to Metallica

This wedding took place in the Northeastern state of Meghalaya and has taken the internet by storm, as a video from the wedding went viral, that showed the bride and groom, and the participants headbanging to a Metallica song.

The wedding took place in Shillong of Meghalaya, which is known as the rock capital of India, for the city’s love for rock music and heavy metal music.

The groom John Gilbert Marwein, is a member of the Shillong-based metal band ‘Thunder’s Cave‘, married his lover, a fellow metalhead.

In the video posted by an Instagram user Tarun Bhartiya, it is seen that his friends and fellow metal band members were playing live music near the stage. The groom and bride, dressed in all-white, flexing long hair, headbanged to their married life when the band played a Metallica song: Seek and Destroy.

The wedding guests, seeing the newly-wed couple headbanging, to the song, joined them in their joy by headbanging with them.

In another video that emerged from the wedding, the musician groom is seen singing his composition, for the love of his life, a heavy metal ballad, titled ‘Mawlynnai’ backed by his bandmates.

What is Headbanging?

Headbanging is the act of shaking the head up and down, in rhythm to music. It’s often associated with rock, punk, heavy metal, and dubstep music. Usually done with force, in terms of rocks and metal, headbanging is also can be seen differently and more slowly in music genres like Qawwali, and other Sufi music.