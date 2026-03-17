Hyderabad: The excitement around the final episode of the popular Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is at an all-time high. With the show nearing its conclusion, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story of Ayra and Kamyar will end.

The second-last episode, which aired last Saturday, delivered some intense moments. In a major turning point, Hania Aamir’s character Ayra finally walks away from Bilal Abbas Khan’s character Kamyar and chooses to stand with her parents instead. The emotional scene left viewers surprised and sparked fresh discussions online.

The promo for the upcoming finale episode (episode 34) has further raised curiosity. It hints that Ayra and Kamyar’s relationship may reach a breaking point, with divorce possibly on the cards. At the same time, the teaser also suggests that a major twist could still change everything, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Contrary to earlier reports that the final episode would air only after Eid, a new update has confirmed that the makers are not skipping this week.

The last episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu will air this weekend on Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, March 21. The show will then be replaced by a new Pakistani drama titled Doctor Bahu, starring Kubra Khan and Shuja Asad, which is set to premiere from March 27 and will air every Friday and Saturday at 8 pm.

A viral drama sensation

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (2025–2026), starring Hania Aamir as Ayra and Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyar, has been one of the most talked-about Pakistani dramas of recent times. Aired on ARY Digital, the series quickly went viral and reportedly crossed nearly 1 billion views within its first 20 episodes, making it one of the fastest-growing dramas on YouTube.

The story revolves around a complex tale of love, betrayal, and redemption between the lead characters. While the drama gained massive popularity, some viewers also criticised the script and pacing in its later episodes. Despite the mixed reactions, the final episodes have generated significant buzz as fans wait to see the ultimate fate of Ayra and Kamyar’s relationship.

The drama is written by Radain Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malik.

With just one episode left, viewers are now eagerly waiting to find out whether Ayra and Kamyar will part ways for good or if the finale will bring an unexpected twist.