Meta closes Gaza journalist Anas Al-Sharif’s Instagram account

The Instagram account contained years of reporting by the Palestinian journalist, who was killed in an Israeli strike in August 2025.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Gaza journalist Anas Al-Sharif in front of rubble after an attack.
Slain Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif. Photo: AFP

Gaza Strip: Meta has shut down the Instagram account of slain Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif, which reportedly contained an extensive archive documenting Israel’s war on Gaza. A statement shared on X on Friday, October 9, appealed for help restoring the page.

“We were deeply saddened to discover that journalist Anas Al-Sharif’s Instagram account has been shut down,” the statement said, urging anyone who could help recover the account or contact Meta or Instagram’s management directly to reach out through private messages. It also directed followers to a backup account, Anas Jamal33.

The reason for the shutdown was not immediately clear, and the statement did not mention whether Meta had provided an explanation.

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Anas Al-Sharif’s reporting from Gaza

Al-Sharif, an Al Jazeera correspondent from northern Gaza, documented the impact of Israel’s military offensive, including bombardment, displacement, hunger and civilian casualties.

He was killed on August 10, 2025, when an Israeli strike hit a tent used by journalists near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Several other journalists were also killed in the attack.

Shortly before his death, Al-Sharif reported on the intensifying bombardment of Gaza City.

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“The bombing does not stop. For two hours now, the Israeli aggression against Gaza City has intensified,” he wrote in his final report.

Concerns over Palestinian content on social media

Meta has faced criticism from journalists, rights organisations and Palestinian advocates over its moderation of Palestine-related content. Reported concerns include the removal of posts, account restrictions and reduced visibility for pro-Palestinian material.

The closure of Al-Sharif’s account has renewed concerns about preserving journalists’ digital archives and maintaining access to reporting from Gaza.

The Gaza Government Media Office said 263 journalists and media workers had been killed since hostilities began in October 2023.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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