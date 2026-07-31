Meta India head booked in Hyderabad over Insta, FB posts on Modi

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police has booked Meta India head Arun Srinivas along with several Instagram and Facebook users on Wednesday, July 29, over allegedly doctored posts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak.

The cases were registered based on complaints by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters. One of the complainants is T. Saikiran Goud, 32, a core member of the Telangana BJP social media team. He had listed 20 social media links in the complaint and sought action against Meta for providing its platform for such posts.

Police have filed cases under the relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act, naming owners of certain accounts and Srinivas as a co-accused. According to a report by the Times of India, the cybercrime police said it has issued a notice to the Meta India head. “We have issued a notice to Meta about the cases registered and the objectionable links reported by the complainants. We are also trying to collect details about the accused to identify and arrest them,” said the police.

However, the police said that all links mentioned in the complaint had become inactive.