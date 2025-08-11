Mid-day meal workers protest against Akshaya Patra deal

The mid-day meal workers demanded payment of bills pending since 8 months, and job security.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th August 2025 8:42 pm IST
The image shows mid-day meal workers and their leaders being taken into preventive custody for protesting at minister Konda Surekha's residence in Hanamkonda on Monday, August 11, 2025.
Mid-day meal workers protesting at Konda Surekha's residence in Hanamkonda on Monday, August 11.

Hyderabad: Scores of mid-day meal workers, led by the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a protest outside Endowments minister Konda Surekha’s residence in Hanamkonda on Monday, August 11.

The workers opposed the move to award contracts for cooking lunch for children in government schools under the PM Poshan Scheme to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, which is associated with the Hare Krishna movement. They raised concerns that such a decision would threaten their livelihoods.

The protesters also demanded that pending bills for the mid-day meal scheme, overdue for the past eight months, be cleared immediately. Slogans were raised against the government’s decision, and the police took several protesters and union leaders into preventive custody.

MS Teachers

Akshaya Patra already supplies mid-day meals to many government schools in Telangana through its centralised kitchens across the state.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th August 2025 8:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button