Mid-day meal workers protest against Akshaya Patra deal

Hyderabad: Scores of mid-day meal workers, led by the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a protest outside Endowments minister Konda Surekha’s residence in Hanamkonda on Monday, August 11.

The workers opposed the move to award contracts for cooking lunch for children in government schools under the PM Poshan Scheme to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, which is associated with the Hare Krishna movement. They raised concerns that such a decision would threaten their livelihoods.

The protesters also demanded that pending bills for the mid-day meal scheme, overdue for the past eight months, be cleared immediately. Slogans were raised against the government’s decision, and the police took several protesters and union leaders into preventive custody.

Akshaya Patra already supplies mid-day meals to many government schools in Telangana through its centralised kitchens across the state.