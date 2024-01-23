Mid-week elimination takes place in Bigg Boss 17, check name

Mumbai: The most-awaited Bigg Boss 17 finale is just around the corner, scheduled for January 28. The anticipation is high as the makers are striving to keep the audience entertained and glued to their screens. Recently, a media round featuring the remaining top 6 contestants took place in the Bigg Boss house.

Vicky Jain Eliminated

Adding to the excitement is the latest update on a mid-week elimination. Unfortunately, Vicky Jain, one of the top 6 contestants, has bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 17 house just days before the grand finale. Yes, you read that right! Vicky Bhayya’s journey in the show has come to an end now, insiders confirmed this.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: #VickyBhaiya has been EVICTED from the #BiggBoss17 and out from the race to be FINALIST.



Viewers can catch the details of Vicky Jain’s elimination in tonight’s episode, where a task will decide his exit, as hinted in the latest promo.

Top 5 Finalists Of Bigg Boss 17

With Vicky out, the show has now revealed its top 5 finalists for Bigg Boss 17 —

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Ankita Lokhande

Mannara Chopra

Munawar Faruqui

Abhishek Kumar

The nation is eagerly awaiting the climax to see which contestant will emerge victorious in Bigg Boss 17. Only time will tell.

The nation is eagerly awaiting the climax to see which contestant will emerge victorious in Bigg Boss 17. Only time will tell.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 17? Comment below.