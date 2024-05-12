Middle East’s 1st teamLab borderless museum to open in Jeddah

Riyadh: Renowned Japanese art collective teamLab group in collaboration with Saudi Ministry of Culture is all set to open a “teamLab borderless museum” in Jeddah this summer.

This will be the first permanent museum of its kind in the Middle East.

The museum, spanning 10,000 square meters, is set to open on a plot overlooking Lake Al-Arbaeen, providing stunning views of the UNESCO-listed Historic Jeddah District, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It showcases around 80 art pieces, including “World Without Borders,” “Sports Forest,” “Future Games City,” and “Lantern Forest,” along with “NT House.”

The museum will feature unique experiences like “Athletics Forest,” enhancing spatial awareness and brain development through physical challenges, and “Future Garden,” an experimental and educational project promoting cooperation.

At “EN TEA HOUSE”, tea making is transformed into a mesmerizing experience with blooming flowers accompanying every pour, creating an endless display of beauty.

“teamLab Borderless Jeddah” is a key initiative by the Ministry of Culture to revitalize the Jeddah Historic District, showcasing the Kingdom’s diverse heritage and innovative spirit.