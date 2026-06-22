Migrant worker dies in suspected chemical blast in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a suspected chemical explosion at a godown in Hyderabad, a 43-year-old migrant worker lost his life.

The incident took place in the godown used for site decoration and event-related materials in Meerpet on the evening of Sunday, June 21.

The deceased has been identified as Anoop Pradhan, who worked as a labourer at the facility.

Preliminary findings

According to preliminary findings, an organic chemical solvent may have played a role in the blast. However, police said the exact reason behind the explosion will be known only after experts complete their examination and submit a report.

The victim, Pradhan, was a native of West Bengal and had reached Hyderabad on Thursday. No other injuries were reported, and there was no significant damage to property.

Police stated that the force of the explosion was so powerful that parts of the victim’s body were found several metres away from the spot. Following the incident, forensic teams visited the area and began an investigation.

Chemical blast site in Hyderabad sealed

Following the incident, the blast site was sealed off. Meerpet police have registered a negligence case against the owner of the facility.

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Investigation is going on into the circumstances that led to the worker’s death.