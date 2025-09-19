Milad un Nabi processions in Hyderabad: FIR registered over videos of nuisance

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police started taking action after videos of those who created a nuisance during Milad un Nabi processions in the city on Sunday, September 14 went viral on social media.

On its social media handle, Hyderabad City Police wrote, ‘We are committed to maintaining peace and will take strict action against anyone attempting to incite unrest or disturb the harmony of the community.’

Videos of nuisance during Milad un Nabi processions in Hyderabad

In one of the videos, a group of individuals were reportedly seen arguing with a traffic cop whereas in another video, a man was seen reportedly giving a provocative statement.

Acting on the viral videos, SHO Hussaini Alam registered an FIR and started an investigation.

Following the FIR, the X handle of the Hyderabad City Police confirmed that an FIR 195/2025 was registered and legal action has been initiated.

FIR No. 195/2025 has been registered and is presently under investigation. — SHO Hussainialam (@HussainialamSho) September 18, 2025

SHO Hussainialam has initiated legal action https://t.co/qtFBVxmMZa — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) September 18, 2025

Processions

Although, in order to maintain the peaceful atmosphere of Hyderabad, the processions of Milad un Nabi which were scheduled for September 5 were postponed to September 14, videos of individuals performing stunts and creating a nuisance triggered controversy.

Earlier, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee decided to postpone the Milad un Nabi processions as the city was seeing Ganesh idol immersions.

Last year too, the dates of Ganesh idol immersion and Milad un Nabi procession coincided. The date of Ganesh idol immersion was September 17, and Milad un Nabi was on September 16, 2024.

For the peaceful celebration of the festivals, it was decided that the Milad un Nabi celebration would be held on the scheduled date, but the procession would be taken out on September 19.

This year too, it was decided to take out the Milad un Nabi processions on September 14.

Now, the Hyderabad police is investigating based on the videos of nuisance by a few individuals on the occasion of the Milad un Nabi processions in Hyderabad.