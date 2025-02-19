Milaf Cola: Saudi Arabia’s date-based soft drink to hit GCC markets in April

Milaf Cola was officially launched in November 2024 at the Riyadh Date Festival.

Milaf Cola (Photo: X)

Milaf Cola, a newly launched date-based cola from Saudi Arabia—touted as the world’s first soft drink made from dates—will soon be available across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

“We have entered into an agreement with Lulu Group of Companies to distribute our product across the GCC. Our initial goal is to have it available on supermarket shelves throughout the region starting in April,” said Mohamed El-Nahas, Senior Director of Product Development, in an interview with Khaleej Times.

Milaf Cola was officially launched in November 2024 at the Riyadh Date Festival. The product was developed under the leadership of Thurath Al-Madina, a subsidiary of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Positioned as an innovative and health-conscious alternative, Milaf Cola aims to blend the natural benefits of dates with the refreshment of a soft drink, offering a more sustainable beverage choice.

Meanwhile, India’s Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has also entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market with the launch of Campa Cola.

Acquired by RCPL in 2022, the iconic brand—over five decades old—is making a comeback with a range of products, including Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, and Cola Zero, a sugar-free variant.

