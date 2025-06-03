Mina gears up to host Haj pilgrims

With Haj 2025 about to begin, the valley of Mina, Saudi Arabia, is gearing up to host 1.3 million pilgrims from across the world.

The pilgrims will assemble in the valley from June 4-9 to complete Haj rituals. Aerial photos, broadcast by the Saudi Press Agency, depict bright lights illuminating the sky in Mina, where high-tech tents are lined up to receive the pilgrims.

The vast network of roads in the Tent City is prepared to receive buses and cars transporting pilgrims. While government vehicles and foot teams are engaged in inspecting the huge Jamarat Complex to ensure its readiness for the stoning rituals.

Mina, a small valley located five kilometres east of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, is an integral site for the Haj pilgrimage. The landscape of Mina is dominated by vast arrays of white tents, specifically designed to accommodate the multitudes of pilgrims.

Also Read Haj 2025: Three held for illegally transporting 108 to Makkah

These tents are fire-resistant and are equipped with essential amenities to ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims throughout their stay.

The Tent City is spreading over an area with a capacity to accommodate more than 2.6 million pilgrims during the peak pilgrimage season.