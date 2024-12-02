Minor girl raped, murdered in Nuh; Body found with broken limbs

A disturbing incident unfolded in Haryana’s Nuh district where a three-year-old girl, from the minority community, was reportedly abducted, raped, and brutally murdered, police said adding that her limbs were broken before her body was dumped.

The incident took place on November 30 when the young victim, playing outside her home, was taken away by a man from the same village. When she did not return, her family searched for her frantically the whole day and eventually found her body at around 11 pm, soaked in blood.

According to the police statement, the accused allegedly raped the girl before inflicting further violence, breaking her limbs and dumping her body in a secluded area. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and fear.

Inspector Subhash Chand of the Pinangwa police station stated the autopsy report showed that there was violence that included rape and murder.

Nuh, Haryana: Rape & Murder of a 4 year old girl, Pinangwan SHO Subhash Chand says, "Evidence has been collected and the dead body has been sent for postmortem. A complaint has been filed.The accused will be arrested soon"

Accused arrested

Soon after the body’s discovery, police deployed four teams to nab the accused, leading to the arrest of Harishchand, a 35-year-old labourer from the same village. Reports indicate that he lured the victim with promises of fancy and subsequently took her to an isolated place where he committed the heinous crime.

According to the news agency PTI, this is the second case of a minor being raped in the district, after a man was booked for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter multiple times.