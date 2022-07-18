Minor raped, blackmailed in Gujarat; three booked

Palanpur: The Gujarat police have registered a case against three youths over allegations that they blackmailed and threatened to release the nude video clip of a minor girl who was raped by one of the accused six months ago.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening, when the 12-year-old victim attempted suicide. Her family rushed her to hospital for treatment, and when she regained consciousness, her statement was recorded by the police.

Based on her statement, her father has lodged a rape complaint against Kiran Patel, Vikram Patel and Dinesh Patel. All three accused are adults.

According to Sub Inspector L H Desai, the police have started a manhunt for the accused.

On Sunday the girl consumed insecticide to kill herself. She is a native of Vav taluka. Some six months ago, Kiran threatened her that if she did not visit him at his residence, he would kill her brother.

The victim in her statement stated, “Fearing for my brother’s life, I went to Kiran’s place. On reaching there, Kiran forced me to take off my clothes and recorded a video. He blackmailed me that he will make the video go viral and raped me. Vikram and Dinesh helped Kiran in recording the video and were present when I was raped.”

The officer told IANS that the victim has stated that in the last six months she was raped a number of times and was threatened with the video going viral, but this is not clear in the first statement. Also, what exactly was the role of the two accomplices. Once the victim recovers she will have to undergo a medical examination.