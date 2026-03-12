Missing Delhi businessman’s partially eaten body found in Haryana after 2 weeks

The body of 31-year-old Delhi-based Muslim businessman Mohammed Arib, who had been missing since earlier this month, was recovered from a forested area in Haryana’s Faridabad on Tuesday. Police suspect he was murdered following a financial dispute linked to his scrap business.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, Arib was allegedly lured to Ballabhgarh on the pretext of being shown goods for a potential business deal. Investigators believe the accused called him there, where he was tied up and killed. Two individuals, identified as Rahul and Babu, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Officials said the accused allegedly robbed Arib of Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and his scooter before abandoning his body in a forest area in Faridabad.

Police said the body was found in a severely mutilated condition. The report stated that the lower portion of the torso had been partially eaten by animals, suggesting the body had remained in the forest for several days before being discovered.

A missing person report had earlier been lodged at Chandni Mahal Police Station in Delhi late on March 7 after Arib failed to return home. Family members told police that Arib, who dealt in scrap tools, had left for Faridabad the same day carrying the stolen cahs for business purposes. When he did not return or contact the family, they approached the police to file a complaint.

During the initial investigation, officers found that Arib had last been in contact with a 25-year-old man identified as Harsh. Police detained Harsh for questioning, during which he reportedly told investigators that he had handed his mobile phone to Rahul, who was staying in rented accommodation in Faridabad.

Based on these leads, police registered FIR No. 180/26 under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to abduction, at Chandni Mahal Police Station on March 10. A police team was then sent to Faridabad to trace Rahul and collect further evidence.

When officers reached Rahul’s rented residence, they found that he had already vacated the premises and returned to his native place in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Police later tracked him down there and brought him in for questioning.

During preliminary interrogation, Rahul allegedly confessed that Arib had been murdered in Faridabad and claimed that Babu was also involved. Investigators suspect the killing was linked to a financial dispute arising from their scrap business dealings.

Police officials said that since both the alleged crime scene and the location where the body was recovered fall under the jurisdiction of Faridabad Police, the case has been transferred to them. The arrested accused have been handed over to Faridabad Police, which will continue the investigation and legal proceedings.