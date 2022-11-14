MLAs poaching case: 3 other MLAs file complaints over death threats

Hyderabad: Following the MLA poaching case, three MLAs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on November 12 complained of death threats.

Earlier, TRS MLA Rohith Reddy had filed a complaint alleging death threats. Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, Kollapur MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy and Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju have lodged separate complaints with Raidurgam, Ghatkesar, Banjara Hills and Gachibowli police.

The MLAs alleged that they have been receiving anonymous calls threatening them after they filed complaints against the three accused for approaching and making offers to them in the run-up to the Munugode bypolls. In his complaint, Rohith alleged that he had been receiving threats since the night of October 26.

The three others have filed complaints against similar callers who allegedly threatened to send the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct raids and book them. The TRS MLAs have informed the police that they have stopped taking calls from unknown numbers and requested them to initiate an investigation into the matter.

Based on the complaints, the police have registered four cases for various offences including criminal intimidation, extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt and threatening a person to give false evidence under Sections 506 (ii), 386 and 195-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) respectively.

It is to be noted that the Hyderabad police, in October had booked three accused in the MLAs poaching case including Faridabad-based religious preacher Ramachandra Bharathi, city-based businessman Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy of Tirupati.