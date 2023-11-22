MNS hints at protests over Marathi signboards for shops in Mumbai

Published: 22nd November 2023 10:41 pm IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Wednesday displayed banners in Mumbai hinting at an aggressive protest if the Supreme Court ‘deadline’ for putting up signboards of shops and hotels in Marathi (Devnagari script) is not adhered to.

The MNS has put up billboards in suburban Chembur, stating that the Supreme Court has given a deadline of November 25 to display names of shops and hotels in Marathi (Devanagari script).

There could be aggressive protests, including vandalism after the deadline, read the posters.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had earlier stressed having the signboards of shops and other establishments in the regional language (Marathi in Maharashtra).

