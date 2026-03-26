Mobs vandalise Muslim homes after beef found in Assam village

Mob violence erupted in Kokrajhar, Assam, on Wednesday, March 25, as houses belonging to Muslim families were targeted over allegations of cow slaughter.

Despite police presence, property was destroyed in the Nayasara village after suspected beef and animal remains were found in the courtyard of a resident.

Some villagers claimed it had been deliberately placed there, while others said it could have been carried from a nearby wedding.

Soon, a mob began targeting houses belonging to the Muslim community, vandalising property as they went. Videos from the incident show a group damaging homes in police presence. They were seen tearing down structures and throwing objects, causing significant damage to the homes in the village.

Mob violence erupted in Kokrajhar, Assam, on Wednesday, March 25, as houses belonging to Muslim families were targeted over allegations of cow slaughter.



Despite police presence, property was destroyed in the Nayasara village after suspected beef and animal remains were found in… pic.twitter.com/ZauKyirCxi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 26, 2026

Police told the media the situation is now under control and several officers were deployed in the area to temper down any further escalation. Seven people, including three women, have been detained for questioning.

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Both communities were urged to maintain peace while investigators determined the source of the animal remains and identified those who triggered the unrest. No causalties or injuries were reported.