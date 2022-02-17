Mocking KCR on his birthday, Revanth Reddy posts pic of chameleon

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy on Thursday took to Twitter and wished the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and took a dig by putting up a picture of a chameleon.

The Congress chief has been at loggerheads with CM KCR and the ruling TRS from the beginning but the heat has reached another level in the last few weeks with TRS and Congress going at each other with frequent protests and fierce remarks.

Revanth Reddy on Tuesday had said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s covert and is planning to weaken the Congress party across the country by trying to attract allies of the United Progressive Alliance(UPA).

Workers of the ruling TRS conducted even conducted the last rites ceremony for Revanth as a protest to his remarks on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. They chanted ‘Revanth Reddy Amar Rahe’ (Long live Revanth Reddy) during the ceremony.