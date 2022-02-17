Mocking KCR on his birthday, Revanth Reddy posts pic of chameleon

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 17th February 2022 12:59 pm IST
Mocking KCR on his birthday, Revanth Reddy posts pic of chameleon
Photo: Twitter/ @revanth_anumula

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy on Thursday took to Twitter and wished the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and took a dig by putting up a picture of a chameleon.

The Congress chief has been at loggerheads with CM KCR and the ruling TRS from the beginning but the heat has reached another level in the last few weeks with TRS and Congress going at each other with frequent protests and fierce remarks.

Revanth Reddy on Tuesday had said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s covert and is planning to weaken the Congress party across the country by trying to attract allies of the United Progressive Alliance(UPA).

MS Education Academy
Also Read
CM KCR is PM Modi’s covert: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Workers of the ruling TRS conducted even conducted the last rites ceremony for Revanth as a protest to his remarks on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. They chanted ‘Revanth Reddy Amar Rahe’ (Long live Revanth Reddy) during the ceremony.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button