Modi asking not to buy gold shows Centre’s failed foreign policy: CM Revanth

Referring to Modi’s "join me" remark at an official function in Hyderabad on Sunday, Reddy said there was no politics involved in either the event or the context.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th May 2026 5:37 pm IST
Modi at an official event, with political leaders, during a government function in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy share a moment during the inauguration of development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday hit out at PM Narendra Modi over his appeal to save forex through measures such as postponing gold purchases, alleging that it was an attempt to cover up the Centre’s “failures” in foreign policy.

Reddy claimed Modi was effectively imposing an unofficial ban on gold purchases through such remarks.

“The Centre has failed completely in foreign policy. It should convene an all-party meeting on dealing with the fallout of the West Asia conflict. The government must build consensus and consult experts,” he said during an informal interaction with media persons here.

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Referring to Modi’s “join me” remark at an official function in Hyderabad on Sunday, Reddy said there was no politics involved in either the event or the context.

He said the PM was responding to his request for expeditious clearances for the state government’s development projects and had suggested that the state join the Centre’s development efforts.

The CM also alleged that the Centre’s cooperation had fallen short of expectations, although some state project proposals had received clearances.

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Responding to Narendra Modi’s description of the Congress as the “Muslim Leagui Maovadi Congress” (MMC), Reddy alleged that the BJP functioned like a “British Janata Party” and believed in dividing people.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th May 2026 5:37 pm IST

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