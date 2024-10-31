Modi pushes for One Nation, One Election; ‘undemocratic’ says Kharge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal would soon be approved by the cabinet and presented in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. He made this statement during Unity Day celebrations on Thursday, October 31 at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

PM Modi said “We are now working towards ‘One Nation One Election’, which will strengthen India’s democracy, give the optimum outcome of India’s resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India,” He further announced the adoption of a Uniform Civil Code, describing it as a secular approach to social unity inspired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

If implemented, the Uniform Civil Code will establish a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, and inheritance for all citizens, regardless of their religion.

PM Modi also highlighted that One Nation Identity has been a successful endeavour, listing initiatives like the Aadhaar card, GST, One Nation One Power Grid, and One Nation One Ration Card.

Kharge reacts to PM Modi’s ‘One Nation, One election’ remarks

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans of implementing One Nation, One Election, calling it impossible as the consensus of the Parliament would be required for the same.

“What PM Modi has said, he will not do it, because when it comes to the parliament, he has to take everybody into confidence, then only this will happen. This is impossible, ‘One Nation One Election’ is impossible,” Kharge said.

The opposition has been vocal about its criticism of holding simultaneous elections, with some calling it an ‘impractical’ idea, while others — an effort to destroy ‘federalism and democracy.’

The Union Cabinet approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal on September 18, which seeks to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.



