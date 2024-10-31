Mohammed Siraj released by RCB; ‘Police ko koi khareed nahin sakta’, say Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has chosen not to retain Team India’s star pacer, Mohammed Siraj, alongside key players like captain Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green, who will also enter the auction.

The franchise has spent Rs 37 crore and retained three players in preparation for the upcoming mega auction.

Mohammed Siraj started his IPL career with the Sunrisers Hyderabad and joined the Bengaluru-based franchise in the 2018 edition. In overall IPL matches, the 30-year-old has taken 93 wickets in as many games, averaging 30.34.

Recently, Siraj was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana, an honorary position awarded by the Telangana government to recognize his achievements in cricket and dedication to the state.

As the mega auction approaches, there is much speculation about how much Siraj could fetch, given his impressive performance and growing reputation as a top-tier fast bowler. With teams looking to strengthen their bowling line-ups, Mohammed Siraj is likely to attract significant bids, potentially exceeding his previous price tag.

RCB has retained talismanic batter Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), top-order batter Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), and uncapped left-arm fast-bowler Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore).

Netizens react to Mohammed Siraj’s release

After RCB failed to retain Hyderabad’s star Mohammed Siraj, netizens took to X to share their reactions. One user commented, “DSP Siraj won’t be sold; no one can buy the police (police ko koi khareed nahi sakta),” while another wrote, “DSP Siraj can’t be bought at any price. Ethics.” In response, a third user added, “He’s got ethics; he’s loyal to RCB.”

DSP siraj duty pe honge us time country first — Denji (@shushiverse) October 31, 2024

HE GOT ETHICS HE'S LOYAL TO RCB. — WrestlingStock (@wrestlingstock) October 31, 2024



