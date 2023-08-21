Money being spent to spur hatred among communities: Mamata

Banerjee, speaking during a function at Netaji Indoor Stadium here, said she is against any form of animosity on the basis of religion.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 21st August 2023 5:27 pm IST
Billion dollar 'dhoka' to billion Indians: Mamata after RBI announces withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged money is being spent to spur hatred among communities, and claimed that a CPI(M)-backed union was involved in the recent death of a Jadavpur University fresher.

Banerjee, speaking during a function at Netaji Indoor Stadium here, said she is against any form of animosity on the basis of religion.

“Money is being spent to spur hatred among communities in the country… The BJP is funding some minority leaders to instigate communal tension ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

MS Education Academy

The saffron party is also trying to use the Congress and CPI(M) against the TMC in Bengal, the chief minister asserted.

Also Read
Mumbai: Man attacked, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, claims family

On the issue of the death of a first-year JU student due to alleged ragging a few days back, Banerjee said, “We are proud of Jadavpur University, but… a CPI(M)-backed union is involved in the fresher’s death.”.

The chief minister also claimed that the tenure of the BJP government at the Centre is “just six more months”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 21st August 2023 5:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button