Money lender among 5 held for kidnap, extortion in Telangana

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a money lender and his four aides on Tuesday, April 30, in Warangal for allegedly kidnapping and extorting the borrowers despite repayment of the loans.

The accused have been identified as moneylender Chenumalla Sammaiah and his aides Kanuganti Karunakar, Mekala Dilip, Buchu Ramesh, and Chenumalla Anil.

The complainants Valipireddy Suguna and Madhusudan, a couple, has been borrowing money from the accused since 2009 for business purposes. In 2016, they took a loan of Rs 2 lakh with Rs 40,000 interest. They signed a document and deposited property papers and gold as mortgages.

Eventually, the couple repaid the loan amount along with the interest. However, the accused demanded more money. Refusing to pay additional interest, the dispute between the money lender and the couple escalated. On April 28, the accused kidnapped Madhusudan from the shop where he worked. He was forcibly bundled into a car and taken to to Chautuparthi Guttala.

The accused allegedly forced him to sign a document stating that he is liable to pay more interest on the loan. The accused drove the victim around for two hours in a car and after having him sign the document, they left him at his shop.

Upon learning about kidnapping Madhusudan’s wife Suguna dialed 100 and notified the police, but according to the couple, the police failed to take swift action.

Later, on April 28, the police registered a case and apprehended the accused.

They sized the loan document and in which Madhusudan was kidnapped. The accused were produced before a court in Parakala.