Monkey fight in Telangana’s Jagtial leads to 50-year-old’s death

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Jagtial district’s Dharmapuri town on Wednesday, June 17, a 50-year-old woman died after a monkey fight led to a brick falling on her head.

The woman, identified as Konaparthi Padma, was sitting outdoors chatting with her neighbours in Kamalapur Indiramma Colony when a group of monkeys started fighting on the rooftop. Suddenly, a cement brick, which had been on the ledge, fell and hit Padma on the head, leading to her death on the spot.

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A case has been registered under Section 194 (unnatural or suspicious deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Dharmapuri Circle Inspector Ram Narsimha Reddy told Siasat.com.