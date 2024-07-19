Most awaited upcoming Pakistani series of 2024

Islamabad: Pakistani series and dramas have surged in popularity among Indian audiences, who eagerly anticipate each new episode of trending shows. Over the years, numerous Pakistani dramas have not only captivated viewers in Pakistan but have also become major hits across India and other Asian countries.

Barzakh, Most Awaited Pakistani Series

This year, the most eagerly awaited Pakistani series is undoubtedly Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’.

Why is ‘Barzakh’ so talked about? It marks the on-screen reunion of Fawad and Sanam after their hit web show, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’. Produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, ‘Barzakh’ will premiere on Zee5 on Friday, July 19. Additionally, it will also stream on Zindagi’s YouTube channel (premium).

‘Barzakh’ will air every Tuesday and Friday at 8 pm on these platforms. The supernatural fantasy drama centers around Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed as the lead couple, Shehryar and Scheherezade. They are joined by Salman Shahid as Jafar Khanzada, along with a stellar supporting cast featuring Eman Suleman, Khusshal Khan, Faiza Gillani, and Muhammad Shah.

Directed by Asim Abbasi, ‘Barzakh’ is set in the beautiful Hunza Valley in Pakistan. The six-episode series addresses important issues such as mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma, and gender inclusivity.

Fans are thrilled to see Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed together on screen once again after 12 years and are eagerly looking forward to the premiere which is today!