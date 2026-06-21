Mother poisons two sons, attempts suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad: A family tragedy unfolded in Khammam district on Father’s Day when two young brothers lost their lives after allegedly being administered rat poison by their mother, who also attempted to end her life.

The incident took place in Gandhi Nagar under the limits of the Khammam Three Town Police Station. The deceased children were identified as Vedik Kumar (7) and Tanishq (5), sons of Lingaraju and Swathi.

According to police and family sources, Swathi allegedly gave rat poison to her two sons before consuming the substance herself. The incident is suspected to have stemmed from ongoing family disputes, though the exact circumstances are yet to be established.

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The children and their mother were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. However, despite the efforts of doctors, both boys succumbed while undergoing treatment. Swathi remains hospitalized, and her condition is stated to be critical.

The deaths of the two children have plunged the family and residents of Gandhi Nagar into mourning. Neighbours expressed shock over the incident, describing the brothers as cheerful and affectionate children.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officials are examining all aspects of the case and recording statements from family members and other witnesses to determine the events leading up to the tragedy.

The heartbreaking incident has cast a shadow over Father’s Day celebrations, leaving a grieving father to cope with the loss of his two sons.