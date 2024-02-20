Mounting credit card debt forces Telangana couple to end lives

Hyderabad: After failing to pay off their credit card debt, a man and his wife died by suicide in Keesara village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on February 17. According to police, the couple consumed a pesticide after sending their children to maternal home.

The victims, R Shankar, 45, and his wife, R Bhagya, 40, were homemakers who ran a small mobile store inside the Keesara police station boundaries.

Since the shop wasn’t doing well, Shankar had been going through a financially difficult time. He relied on credit cards and bank loans to run his business but suffered losses.

Unable to pay debt and having to bear constant harassment of the recovery agents, the couple took the extreme step on Saturday, February 17. There bodies were discovered by the local who immediately alerted police.

Keesara police have filed a case under Section 174 CrPC and are looking into the deceased couple’s financial transactions.