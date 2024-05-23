MP: Dalit groom attacked, thrown off horse cart by upper-caste men

A Dalit groom was reportedly subjected to a violent assault, thrown out of his ‘Buggy’ (horse cart) during his wedding procession as it passed through a neighbourhood predominantly inhabited by an ‘upper-caste’ community. The accused were angry over the Dalit procession passing through the residential area.

The incident, characterized by caste-based tensions occurred in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday night, May 20.

As per the reports, tension escalated between two groups when the wedding procession of the Dalit man identified as Naresh Jatav and his family traversed through the locality. The situation deteriorated when the procession allegedly threw currency notes towards a local woman, leading to confrontations.

Also Read UP: Dalit family beaten up for not voting for BJP in Kaushambi

Further, the altercation took a violent turn when angry miscreants fired guns and attacked with knives. Jatav was reportedly attacked and forcibly thrown off a horse-drawn carriage by upper-caste men. The family members, guests and DJ players present in the wedding procession were also brutally beaten up. Some locals even threw water from their rooftops on the procession.

The incident sparked outrage and condemnation.

Meanwhile, police registered a case and booked the accused under the Atrocity Act on a complaint from the groom’s brother at Karhiya police station on Wednesday.