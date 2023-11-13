MP: Kharge, Rahul to address 2 rallies, Priyanka to hold roadshow in Raipur

Published: 13th November 2023
New Delhi: With just two days left for campaigning in poll bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will be address multiple public meetings while party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow.

According to Congress leaders, party chief Kharge will be addressing two public meetings in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

He will address his first public meeting between 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. in Indergarh town of Sewda assembly seat and another one at Mela Ground in Sheopur assembly seat.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will also address two public meetings in Madhya Pradesh.

He will address his first public meeting at Vidisha at 11.30 a.m. and another public meeting at Kharagpur in Tikamgarh district of the state.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will be holding a roadshow in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Polling for 230 member Madhya Pradesh assembly and second phase of Chhattisgarh for 70 assembly seats will take place on November 17. Campaigning will come to a halt on November 15 at 5 p.m. and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

