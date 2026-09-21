MSian secures full scholarship to study Computer Science at UWA

He received scholarship recognition at the Grand Launch of UWA India’s Mumbai Campus, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Western Australia Premier The Hon. Roger Cook.

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MSian secures full scholarship to study Computer Science at UWA
MSian secures full scholarship to study Computer Science at UWA

Hyderabad: Riza Mohammed T, a student of MS IIT–NEET Academy, has secured a full scholarship to pursue a Bachelor of Computer Science at The University of Western Australia (UWA) India.

Riza received scholarship recognition at the Grand Launch of UWA India’s Mumbai Campus, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Western Australia Premier The Hon. Roger Cook.

A passionate coder, Riza demonstrated exceptional skills in coding and software development during his Intermediate studies at MS. He had already developed a client base and, while staying at the hostel, regularly attended to his online clients every Sunday alongside his studies.

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His strong interest in technology, practical experience and achievements in coding competitions earned him the opportunity to pursue higher education at UWA with a full scholarship.

MS Education Academy congratulates Riza Mohammed on this significant achievement and wishes him continued success in his journey in Computer Science and technology.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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