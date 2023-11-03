Mumbai police book Urfi Javed for maligning their image through fake arrest video

"A criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC," the police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd November 2023 10:25 pm IST
Urfi Javed hits back at trolls, wears a dress made of stones
Urfi Javed (Instagram)

Mumba: Mumbai police on Friday booked social media influencer Urfi Javed for maligning their image through fake arrest video, an official said.

“A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true – insignia & uniform has been misused,” Mumbai police said on social media platform X after the Urfi Javed arrested’ video went viral.

Also Read
Uorfi Javed gets engaged secretly? See her viral ‘roka’ photos

“A criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC,” the police said.

MS Education Academy

“While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too,” police said.

Section 171 pertains to wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent”, while section 419 deals with cheating by personation.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd November 2023 10:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button