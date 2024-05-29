Munawar Faruqui’s latest net worth, sources of income and cars

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, is making headlines due to his personal life. Multiple media reports have confirmed that he got married for the second time to a Mumbai-based makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in a private Nikah ceremony on May 26 at ITC Maratha in Mumbai. A picture of their wedding banner went viral on social media, confirming the same.

As Munawar Faruqui is currently one of the most trending celebrities on the internet, let’s look at his lavish lifestyle, including his net worth and impressive car collection.

Munawar Faruqui’s Net Worth and Income Sources

According to various reports, Munawar Faruqui’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 8 to 10 crore. His wealth comes from various sources, including his stand-up comedy shows, music career, reality show appearances, and brand endorsements.

Car Collection

The comedian bought himself a shiny black Range Rover post his Bigg Boss win. Check out its glimpse below.

His car collection also includes —

Mahindra Scorpio

MG Hector

Toyota Fortuner

Hyundai Creta which he won during Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui is yet to officially announce his second wedding, and fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation from the comedia.