Munugode bypoll: Photos of liquor bottles go viral online

Hyderabad: Liquor consumed by voters in the Munugode constituency, over the past month has pilled up many heaps of bottles, contributing to the thriving recycling industry with some spillover stock yet to be finished.

The Munugode town in the outskirts, on November 3 by-election campaign day, cited a huge number of cardboard boxes, plastic bottles, and glass bottles, full of liquor.

Also Read Telangana: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi for not offering tribute to Narasimha Rao

There were around 20 compounds, small and big, with piles of empty liquor bottles that include beer, whisky, and rum, waiting to be carted to Hyderabad for recycling.



Munugode town has turned into a hub of liquor bottle collection with around 200 crore rupees worth of liquor sold in the constituency in the last month.

A Journalist on Twitter posted pictures showcasing heaps of recycled liquor bottles in Munugode town during the Bypoll.

గుట్టలు గుట్టలుగా మునుగోడులో ప్రగతి! After the high-stakes, dramatic,high-intensity campaign for the #MunugodeBypoll,villages are inundated by empty liquor bottles. At least Rs 200 crore worth liquor was consumed in last month. If only so much was spent for development #Munugode pic.twitter.com/YdqabI9Cgi — Revathi (@revathitweets) November 2, 2022

Polling was underway amid tight security in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana on Thursday. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 am.

Over 2.41 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.

There are a total of 298 polling stations and web casting would be done from all of them. Of the total, 105 booths have been identified as ‘critical.’

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for polling, including deployment of 3,366 state police and 15 companies of central security personnel.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party from his post in August. He has joined the BJP and is seeking re-election.

While 47 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is confined to Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP), former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Congress’ Palvai Sravanthi.

The bypoll has assumed a critical political significance as the winner would have an edge over others ahead of next year’s Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana.