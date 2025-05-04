Murshidabad riots: Guv reports to MHA, cites ‘radicalisation’ threat in Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has submitted a report on the recent riots in Murshidabad district to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, mentioning that the “twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy” poses a serious challenge to the state.

In his report, he suggested a slew of measures, including setting up an inquiry commission and outposts of central forces in districts bordering Bangladesh, besides writing, “needless to add, the provisions under Article 356 of the Constitution also remain”.

Asked about the mention of “the provisions under Article 356 of the Constitution” in the report, an official told PTI, “The governor has not proposed for implementation of Article 356. He meant to say that the provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution are open to the Centre if the situation in the state further deteriorates.”

The imposition of Article 356 of the Constitution refers to the President’s rule in a state.

The governor also expressed apprehension about a “spillover” of the Murshidabad violence to other districts of the state and recommended that the central government should consider “constitutional options to put a check on the current situation besides generating confidence of people in the rule of law”.

“The twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy poses a serious challenge for West Bengal, especially in two of the several districts sharing an international border with Bangladesh, viz., Murshidabad and Malda. In both these districts, there is an adverse demographic composition with Hindus being minorities. Another district, viz., Uttar Dinajpur, has a plurality,” Bose mentioned in his report, a copy of which is with PTI.

The governor suggested several measures in the aftermath of violence that claimed the lives of at least three people, including a man and his son, and left several injured. The riot occurred amid anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests.

“Formulating an overarching legislation to empower the Union Government to maintain law and order when the state machinery fails to act effectively. Appointing a commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to look into the reported acts of omission and commission as indicated above and to suggest measures to prevent such incidents in future and needless to add, the provisions under Article 356 of the Constitution also remain,” the report mentioned.

Of late, there are “indications of radicalisation and polarisation”, it said.

“The divisions are so deep that even in the face of escalation of violence, the chief minister’s repeated ‘undertaking’ that she would protect minority interests, and that the Act would not be implemented in the state, have done little to assuage the Muslim community or stem the tide. It is imperative that the rule of law must be firmly established, and the police must prevent violence,” Bose wrote in the report.

The governor also said, “To go by the history of political violence that the state is prone to and from the spillover effect that the Murshidabad violence had over other districts in the state, may I suggest that the Government of India considers the Constitutional options not only to put a check on the current situation but also to generate confidence of people in the rule of law.”

In the report, the Bengal governor also claimed that the riots appeared “premeditated” and the state government was “aware of the imminent build-up of a threat to law and order in Murshidabad”.

“As the Notification of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 was issued on 08.04.2025, conflagration unfolded in Murshidabad district that spiralled out of control and continued for several days. On 08.04.2025, the state government promulgated temporary suspension order of internet…Thus, the state government was aware of the imminent build-up of threat to law and order in Murshidabad,” Bose alleged in his report.

It was expected that the state government also put in place a “viable security mechanism on the ground that could prevent any occurrence and escalation of violence”, he said.

“Clearly, the sequence of events that unfolded shows the woeful lack of coordination among administration and law enforcement agencies that were either too feeble to rise up to the challenge or were reluctant to do so,” Bose alleged.

The ruling TMC functionaries and the state government officials could not be reached for their comments on the governor’s report.