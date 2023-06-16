Muslim clerics, leaders oppose fresh move on UCC

Lucknow: Prominent Muslim clerics and leaders of various Islamic organisations have said that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is impractical in a country like India, which has a number of religious minorities, each with its own way of life.

The leaders said that UCC would not just affect one community but all.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, chairman of Islamic Centre of India and member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said: “For the past many years, the issue of Uniform Civil Code is being raised by politicians just before the elections. This time again, the issue has come up before elections. I have always stated that the UCC is not only going to affect Muslims but also Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Jews, Parsis and other miniscule minorities living in the country. Every community has a different way of praying, performing rituals and ceremonies like marriage. So, to some extent, personal life is different. The freedom to practice one’s own faith and way of life is granted by the Constitution.”

“Almost 99 per cent of laws are similar but there are some personal laws which should remain untouched as they are different for different communities.”

General secretary of the All India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Yasoob Abbas, said: “India is a beautiful country where people of all faiths have been living peacefully since ages with their personal laws. Every community needs its own personal laws to survive so any interference would not be welcomed and we are set to oppose the UCC.”

Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamaat-e-Ulama-e-Hind and vice-chancellor of Darul Uloom Deoband, said: “For the past 1400 years, Muslims have been living in India with their personal laws. Now why this eagerness to impose UCC? The Jamaat-e- Ulama-e-Hind will oppose any effort to change our personal laws. We respect the personal laws of other communities, so we want everyone to respect our personal laws. I will collect opinion about UCC among Muslims and oppose its imposition.”

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, opposed the Law Commission seeking fresh public opinion on UCC and said it would only spread hatred in the country.

President of All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board, Shaista Amber said: “I would like to see the blueprint of UCC. Personally, I am not in favour of any changes in personal laws but I will seek opinion of women over the issue seriously before opposing it or supporting it.”