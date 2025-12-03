Muzaffarnagar police remove over 55 loudspeakers from mosques

Loudspeakers were taken down from mosques located in the Civil Lines, Kotwali and Khalapar police station areas as part of the enforcement campaign.

Muzaffarnagar: Police have launched a drive against noisy loudspeakers in Muzaffarnagar city and removed more than 55 loudspeakers from various mosques for alleged violation of Supreme Court guidelines on sound limits, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the loudspeakers were taken down from mosques located in the Civil Lines, Kotwali and Khalapar police station areas as part of the enforcement campaign.

Circle Officer (City) Sidharth Mishra told reporters that district authorities have instructed caretakers of mosques, temples and gurdwaras to strictly comply with directives issued by the Supreme Court and the government regarding the use of loudspeakers.

He said the ongoing drive aims to ensure that all existing loudspeakers operate within permissible legal sound levels.

