‘My family has nothing to do with Nirmal ethanol factory,’ Talasani refutes allegations

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister Talasani Srinivas, on Thursday, November 28, refuted allegations concerning permissions granted to the upcoming ethanol factory unit in Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district.

Addressing a press meeting at Telangana Bhavan, he acknowledged his son, Talasani Sai Kiran, was the director of the ethanol manufacturing factory for three months in 2016.

“No permissions of any sort were granted during his tenure. This is an attempt to defame me and my party,” Talasani said, accusing the Congress government of playing divisive politics.

He promised to transfer ownership of the unit if anyone could prove that the factory was owned by his son.

Talasani was retaliating to comments made by Bhuvanagiri Congress MP Ch Kiran Kumar Reddy who claimed that permissions for the establishment of an ethanol factory was given by the BRS government in 2022.

Reddy alleged that Talasani Sai Kiran was the director of PMK Distillations Pvt Ltd.

Farmers in Nirmal district have been long protesting against the establishment of the ethanol factory arguing it was not beneficial for them.

On Wednesday, protesting farmers tried to attack the vehicle of the revenue district officer after they staged a sit-in on the national highway thus creating a massive traffic jam.

Following their intense protest, the Telangana government decided to halt the construction of the ethanol factory.

Also Read After huge protests against ethanol factory, Telangana govt halts work

Officials said the state government is reconsidering the permission given to a private firm to set up the ethanol factory.