Name and photos of YouTuber Saba Ibrahim’s newborn son revealed

Mumbai: Social media influencer, vlogger, and TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister, Saba Ibrahim Khalid, is currently living the most special phase of her life. The popular content creator recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy in May this year.

Saba has now shared the first official pictures of her newborn but without revealing his face. The YouTuber and her husband Khalid Niaz have finally revealed both the name and first glimpse of their little one on Instagram and it’s all things heartwarming.

The couple has named their son Haider, a name that holds deep meaning for Saba. In her latest vlog, where she made the announcement, she shared that Haider means brave and lion-hearted — a symbol of strength and courage. “There’s a special emotion attached to this name,” she expressed.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Saba wrote, “Humara aur Apka HAIDER Allahumma barik lahu.” Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with love and blessings.

Saba, who married Khalid Niaz in November 2022 in a much-celebrated wedding in her hometown Maudha, Uttar Pradesh, has always kept her fans closely connected to her life through her vlogs — from her wedding to her pregnancy journey, and now motherhood.

The news of her pregnancy was shared earlier this year in an emotional video that touched the hearts of many. With this new chapter, fans are now eagerly waiting to see more glimpses of baby Haider and Saba’s journey as a new mom in her upcoming vlogs.