Narcotics: FGG asks Telangana CM for vigilance on schools, colleges

Hyderabad: The Forum For Good Governance (FGG) on Tuesday, January 30, asked Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to increase vigilance on corporate schools and colleges to make sure that the young don’t fall into the trap of narcotic abuse.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, FGG president M Padmanabha Reddy said that the usage of narcotics is going up in the state.

“Cocaine, Heroin, LSD, and other drugs being illegally transported into Telangana along with the local availability of Marijuana. Marijuana is being infused into chocolates for children to consume,” he said.

He further said that the efforts of the Telangana Anti Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB), in filing cases and booking culprits were “not enough”.

“The young are addicted to Marijuana in every village. The ill effects of narcotics should be popularised through massive campaigning along with educating parents regarding the issue,” he said.

The FGG president also said that the cases that were booked against culprits were not effective due to the negligence of officials. “Such cases must be reviewed,” he added.