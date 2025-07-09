Narcotics wing EAGLE nabs two with Meow Meow in Hyderabad

Mephedrone aka Meow Meow is a party drug often used as a substitute for ecstasy or cocaine.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 9th July 2025 6:26 pm IST
Drug peddlers caught with Mephedrone in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The newly formed Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), and with the Nampally police, arrested two drug peddlers in Hyderabad for possessing 100 grams of Mephedrone, popularly known as Meow Meow, on Tuesday, July 8.

The accused – Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, 43, a resident of Mumbai and Syed Zaheer, 32, a resident of Rangareddy district – were trying to sell the drug to customers within the limits of the Nampally police station.

Mephedrone, or Meow Meow, is a drug often used as a substitute for ecstasy or cocaine. The drug, which comes in the form of a white powder, capsules, or tablets, is usually snorted and induces euphoria, mood elevation, and sexual arousal.

However, it can also cause headaches, nausea, high BP, heart palpitations, nosebleeds, and joint discolouration.

Citizens can reach out to the Telangana narcotics bureau to report illegal use of drugs through the number 8712671111 or through the toll-free number 1908. They can also be reached through their email @telangananarcoticsbureau or their social media channels.

