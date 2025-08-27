Naval diplomacy: INS Tamal stops in Saudi Arabia en route to India

Jeddah: Saudi naval and Indian officials accorded a warm welcome to INS Tamal as the Indian Navy’s newest stealth frigate arrived at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah for a port call on Wednesday.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated that INS Tamal’s visit to Jeddah showcases growing naval engagement and maritime cooperation between both countries. The pictures shared by Embassy showed school children welcoming the Indian warship with National Flag.

Also Read Indian expat dies in Saudi Arabia a day after returning from vacation

“INS Tamal, on passage to India post commissioning in Russia, arrived at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today for a port call. The visit underscores growing naval engagement and maritime cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. On its arrival, it was received by Saudi Naval and Indian Embassy officials. Children from Indian schools extended a warm welcome to the Ship,” the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X.

#BridgesofFriendship

🇮🇳-🇸🇦 🤝#INSTamal, on passage to India post commissioning in Russia, arrived at Jeddah 🇸🇦 today for a port call. The visit underscores growing naval engagement & maritime cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 🤝⚓️.



On its arrival, it was received by… pic.twitter.com/mbEWSnfKCW — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) August 27, 2025

The stealth frigate arrived in Saudi Arabia from Greece’s Souda Bay where the ship’s crew engaged with the Hellenic Navy and NATO functionaries during the port call from August 19 to 22.

This included the Commanding Officer’s call on Commodore Dionysios Mantadakis, Base Commander of Souda Bay Naval Base, Captain Kouplakis Iiias, Head of the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC), and Captain Stephen Steacy, Commanding Officer of Naval Support Activity of US Navy on August 19. The discussions during the meetings focussed on operational matters and maritime cooperation. A cross deck visit for crew of INS Tamal was conducted onboard the multi-role amphibious assault unit ITS Trieste, a Landing Helicopter Dock of the Italian Navy, at Souda Bay.

INS Tamal sailed out of Souda Bay on August 22 and participated in a Passage Exercise with HS Ritsos, a Roussen class patrol boat of the Hellenic Navy, aimed at validation of interoperability between the Navies.

Also Read Indian expat in Saudi Arabia heads home after embassy secures exit ban waiver

Earlier, INS Tamal concluded a three-day port visit to Morocco’s Casablanca during its return passage from Russia to India. During the port call from August 6-9, the ship participated in several activities focused on furthering cooperation and collaboration between the navies of India and Morocco.

The ship’s crew interacted with Captain Rachid Sadrhazi, Commander of the 1st Naval base, Captain-Major Hasan Akouli, Commander of the Central Maritime sector, Brigadier General Jamal Kaztouf, delegated Commander of Weapons of Casablanca Area, and Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, the Rear-Admiral inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on August 10.

Commissioned in Russia on July 1, INS Tamal is transitioning to her home base through multiple European and Asian ports, advancing India’s maritime diplomacy and reinforcing bilateral ties. One of the key features of INS Tamal is that it has 26 per cent indigenous components, reflecting India’s bold and strategic aim towards achieving Aatmnirbharta.

Strategically, it also includes the BrahMos long-range cruise missile for targetting both at sea and land along with vertically launched surface-to-air missile with extended ranges, the standard 30 MM Close in Weapon System, the 100 MM Main gun and very potent ASW rockets and heavyweight torpedoes.