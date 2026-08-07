Naveen Pettem is Telangana Congress social media chairperson

Naveen Pettem was earlier the coordinator of the social media department. He is also a member of the State Transport Authority.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Naveen Pettem at an airport, wearing a white shirt and pointing to a badge.
Naveen Pettem

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Naveen Pettem as the chairperson of the social media department of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

According to AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointment of state chairperson, convenors, coordinators and co-coordinators of the social media department of TPCC.

Naveen Pettem was earlier the coordinator of the social media department. He is also a member of the State Transport Authority.

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K. Ujwal Reddy and P. Vamshi Krishna have been appointed as convenors of the department.

Ambala Sive Kumar, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Veerapuram Ram Laxman, Geetha Ainala, MD Abid Ali and Susheel Kumar have been named as the coordinators.

According to the AICC statement, M. Bhargav Naidu, S. N. Dinesh and Fareeduddin will be the co-coordinators.

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The AICC president has also approved the appointment of Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy as the state chairperson of the media and publicity department of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Kiran Kumar Reddy is the Member of Parliament from Bhongir constituency.

He took to X to thank Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal and AICC leaders for entrusting him with the responsibility of state chairperson of the Media & Publicity Department of TPCC.

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“I pledge to work tirelessly with TPCC leadership to effectively articulate our governance, fulfil our promises, and strengthen the party’s voice across Telangana,” he said.

Meanwhile, Geetha Ainala has declined to accept her appointment as one of the coordinators of the social media department.

Geetha, who is the state convenor of TPCC Media and Communications, while thanking her for the appointment, posted on X that she was not accepting this. She requested Naveen Pettem to remove her name from the list.

The reasons for her refusal to accept the appointment were not immediately known.

Meanwhile, supporters of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have criticised the Congress party for Naveen Pettem’s appointment as the chairperson of the social media department of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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