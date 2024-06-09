NDA 3.0: Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay from Telangana in Union cabinet

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term on Sunday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th June 2024 1:28 pm IST
Photo(s): ANI (Left: Kishan Reddy, Right: Bandi Sanjay)

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief G Kishan Reddy and the party’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar were chosen to be part of the newly elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several media reports stated that the duo was called to have ‘tea’ with the Prime Minister on Sunday, June 9.

Also Read
NDA 3.0: TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu to be cabinet minister, Pemmasani to be MoS

G Kishan Reddy served as the Union minister For Culture, Tourism and DoNER in the previous cabinet. Prior to that, he served as the Minister of State (MoS) Home.

MS Education Academy

He rewon from the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency for the second consecutive time in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar who served as the state BJP chief before Kishan Reddy rewon from Karimnagar constituency for the second consecutive time.

The saffron party doubled its tally by winning 8 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 compared to 4 MP seats it won in 2019.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term on Sunday.

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term Today on June 9.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take the oath at 7:15 PM.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 292 seats out of the total 543 parliamentary seats in the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 241 seats falling short of majority (272) thereby relying on its partners TDP and JDU to form the government.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th June 2024 1:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button