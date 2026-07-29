NEET aspirant dies in Warangal after battling for life for two days

Hyderabad: Dejected by her low score, a 19-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026 (NEET US 2026) aspirant died on Wednesday, July 29, while undergoing treatment at NIMS Warangal.

P Krishnaveni was admitted on Monday after her mother found her lying unconscious at their residence in Panklen village of Palimela Mandal, Jayshankar Bhulpalpally.

Krishnaveni appeared for the NEET UG re-exam on June 21. According to her parents, who are Scheduled Caste (SC), the teenager had scored 407/720.

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Though her score was well above the SC students’ cut-off of 178, Krishnaveni was deeply disturbed. She feared that the score wouldn’t be enough to secure a seat at a medical college of her choice. She had also attempted NEET the previous year but failed to secure a seat.

On Monday, Krishnaveni consumed weedicide and was found unconscious in her bathroom. She was initially rushed to a nearby primary health care center, and thereafter shifted to NIIMS Warangal, where she was undergoing treatment.

She passed away on Wednesday.

“My daughter had joined a coaching class for NEET. When the results were declared on July 16, she was unhappy. We told her not to get discouraged and try again,” said her father, adding he had no idea Krishnaveni would take such an extreme step.

So far, no complaint has been registered.







