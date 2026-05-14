NEET-UG 2026 paper leak ‘demonetised’ students’ future: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, May 14, reacted to the NEET -UG 2026 Paper leak, saying it has “demonetised” the future of medical students.

He took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), saying that the two parties are the same when it comes to corruption, betrayal of people and policy failures. Reddy said that the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination has caused enormous distress and uncertainty among lakhs of students and parents across India.

Paper leaks “demonetised” students’ future.



BJP, BRS similarities in failures, betrayal, organised corruption glaring.



The cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination has caused enormous distress and uncertainty among lakhs of students and parents across India.



Nearly… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 14, 2026

In a post on X, the chief minister said, “Nearly 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad on May 3, 2026, and now face renewed anxiety because of the paper leaks and serious irregularities in the examination process.”

He said that the credibility of national examinations must be protected at all costs. “Any individuals or networks involved in paper leaks or corruption must face the strictest punishment, irrespective of their influence or position,” he added.

Conduct a transparent investigation, Revanth urges Centre

Reddy said that the Telangana government stands with the students and parents affected by the paper leak. He urged the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct a transparent, time-bound, and credible investigation, while ensuring that innocent students are not forced to suffer repeatedly due to systemic failures.

The chief minister said that students prepare with immense sacrifice, emotional pressure and financial burden. “Competitive examinations should become instruments of opportunity and merit, not anxiety and uncertainty,” he said.

He concluded by saying that Telangana will continue to support its students in every possible manner. The CM demanded stronger safeguards, technological protections and institutional accountability so that such incidents are never repeated.

NEET UG 2026 cancelled

The CM’s statement comes three days after the NEET UG 2026 exam was cancelled due to a suspected paper leak.

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has left over 22 lakh medical aspirants and their families anxious about the next steps, including the fresh examination date, admit cards, examination centres and the counselling timeline.

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to issue detailed guidelines, here is an explainer on what is known so far.

Why was NEET-UG 2026 cancelled?

The NTA announced the cancellation of the May 3 examination following allegations of irregularities linked to the test. The matter is being probed by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and other agencies.

The agency has maintained that the examination was conducted under a “full security protocol”, including GPS-tracked movement of question papers, biometric verification, AI-assisted CCTV monitoring and deployment of 5G jammers.