NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Hyderabad students demand scrapping of NTA

Hyderabad: Students from various organisations held a protest at Narayanguda in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 14, demanding the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and an end to outsourcing the exams to private agencies.

The student activists demanded strict punishment for all those responsible for the NEET UG 2026 paper leak and compensation for all the 22 lakh affected students.

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Speaking on behalf of Disha Students’ Organisation, Mahipal highlighted that the repeated failures of the NTA revealed the anti-student and profit-driven nature of the present examination system.

He said that increasing privatisation and outsourcing of examinations have strengthened corruption, weakened accountability, and enabled paper leaks through collusion of private companies, officials, politicians, and the education mafia.

Suhas, who represented Naujawan Bharat Sabha, said that repeated paper leaks and examination scams, including the 2017 paper leak case, the Vyapam scam, and the NEET and UGC NET leaks of 2024, exposed a deep nexus between the state and private actors.

He said that such scams were not just some isolated acts of negligence, but were rooted in the privatised and profit-driven structure of the present examination system.

He stressed that these failures placed an immense financial and psychological burden on the students coming from poor, rural, and working-class families.

Students and job aspirants listened to the activists with curiosity and tried to understand the root causes behind the repeated negligence and paper leaks.