NEET-UG row: Bigger racket involved, claims Sena (UBT) MP after first arrest

Mumbai: In a dig at the Centre, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai on Monday said addressing the NEET-UG row requires more than arresting a few individuals and claimed the involvement of a broader network in the case.

“The entire reputation has been tarnished because of NEET. Simply arresting one or two officers will not resolve the issue. There is an extensive racket at work,” alleged the Mumbai South Central MP.

Desai’s criticism comes in the wake of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arresting a Zilla Parishad school teacher from Latur in Maharashtra and registering a case against four persons for allegedly operating a racket to help NEET students willing to pay money to crack the exam.

Desai further highlighted the importance of securing the future for the youth, saying there is no meaning in talking about development and India becoming a superpower.

“The youth and the entire generation are questioning the direction of their future. If we cannot ensure a secure future for our youth, then discussions about India’s development and superpower status are meaningless,” he added.

The CBI on Sunday filed an FIR into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, conducted last month, and dispatched teams to a couple of states for wider investigation.