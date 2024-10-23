Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoo Park, Hyderabad, in collaboration with AIIMS Bibinagar has launched a major research to understand zoonotic disease transmission between animals and humans, in light of recent global health concerns surrounding zoonosis.

A delegation from AIIMS Bibinagar comprising specialists in infectious diseases, veterinary medicine, and medical technicians led by Dr Lakshmi Jyothi, under the guidance of Dr Rahul Narang Dean (Academics), held a meeting on October 21 with the zoo park authorities in Hyderabad over the research.

The AIIMS team will collect biological samples, study animal habitats, and assess sanitation and care procedures currently in place at the Hyderabad zoo park.

During their visit, the team closely monitored the health and behaviours of various animal species with the objective of examining potential zoonotic pathogens. They visited parts of the zoo to assess the health risks posed by the interaction between zoo animals and animal keepers.

“Our goal is to work together with the zoo authorities to create a robust disease monitoring system, which will not only protect the animals but also ensure the safety of the zoo staff,” said Dr Laxmi Jyothi.

Nehru Zoo Park curator, Dr Sunil S Hiremath said, “The visit marks the beginning of a critical partnership. Together, we aim to ensure that our staff and animals remain healthy and that we are well-prepared to mitigate any potential zoonotic threats.”

By collaborating with the Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad, the AIIMS team aims to establish innovative practices that will enhance both animal healthcare and public safety. This collaboration could become a benchmark for zoos across India, to prioritise the prevention and management of zoonotic diseases and improve standards of care in the zoological environment.