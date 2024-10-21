Nepal gifts two elephants to Qatar

The two elephants will be sent to Qatar following legal clearances.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st October 2024 11:46 am IST
Photo: @Davidclode/Unsplash

Kathmandu: Nepal has decided to gift a pair of male and female elephants to Qatar, the government announced on Sunday.

A cabinet meeting on Friday decided to provide the elephants to the Gulf nation.

“The cabinet has decided to gift a pair of elephants being raised at the Chitwan National Park,” Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung said at a press meeting on Sunday.

Nepal pledged to gift the elephants during a two-day state visit by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in April, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two elephants will be sent to Qatar following legal clearances, Abinash Thapa Magar, information officer at the Chitwan National Park, told Xinhua.

